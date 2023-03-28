Watch CBS News
2 men killed after rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway overnight. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a car flipped over an embankment near Cicero Avenue, ejecting all three men inside.

Two men, 26 and 30 years old, died. A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 5:55 AM

