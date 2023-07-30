Car crashes, flips over on Eisenhower Expressway at Central Park Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – All lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway have reopened after a rollover crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. forcing outbound traffic down to one lane near the Independence exit.

CBS 2's nonstop news crew saw one person at the scene being helped by paramedics.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a two-car crash in the westbound lanes at Central Park Avenue.

They say both cars were traveling in the same direction when, for unknown reasons, one of the cars veered left and struck the other – causing it to run off the roadway and crash into a median before flipping over.

The car that struck the flipped vehicle left the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the overturned vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.