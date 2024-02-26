Watch CBS News
Chicago area high school to announce ex-Bears kicker Robbie Gould as football coach

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rolling Meadows High School will officially announce that former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould will be its next football coach on Tuesday.

Gould played for the Bears from 2005 until he was released in 2015. He recently retired from the NFL after playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Gould will be at Rolling Meadows High School on Tuesday for a news conference to talk about his plans for the football program and CBS 2 will be there.

February 26, 2024

