Rogers Park Free Store gives refugees basic necessities and hope for a new life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It started in a garage and now it's in a church basement.

But the goal of a store in Rogers Park remains the same: serving the refugee community. CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us inside the store giving back by giving away.

It's not a big box store, but this shop stocks what the word needs.

"Scarves and hats and jewelry and hair products," said Barbara Ryan. "Everything these people would need if they came here with nothing which most of them do."

Ryan runs the Rogers Park Free Store from the basement of St. Paul's Church by the Lake. It's a humble space taking on a huge mission.

The doors open to refugees who've settled in the neighborhood.

"Afghan brother and sister who just came," said Ryan, who added that she can picture what it's like in their shoes.

"They've got family at home and the Taliban takes revenge. It's a tight-knit community, and they don't their family to be harmed."

Here, a brother and sister can shop peacefully, anonymously and free of charge.

"She can take what she needs. We give them everything. Everything. And we get it from soliciting from our neighbors at Next Door and on Facebook," Ryan said.

"Someone posts a need, and you're like, 'hey, I can do that. I've got, you know, a bike sitting in my garage that's too small for my kid.' You hook them up. I mean, what could be better than helping out."

Volunteer Samantha Orlanzzini donates when she can, and on this day, it's a ride for her new neighbors from Afghanistan.

"So we've got pillows, scarves for the sister. Like basic draperies," Orlanzzini said. "We want them to feel welcome. We want them to have like their basic needs met."

In Rogers Park, the business of giving is thriving.

"I think I'm paying back for the great life I've had," said Ryan.

The Rogers Park Free Store serves about 10 to 12 families every week. It's open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday by appointment only.

There are several free stores serving the refugee community in the Chicago area. If you're interested in helping, check out the Refugee Community Connection Facebook Page.