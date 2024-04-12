Chicago man gets nearly 6 years in prison for trafficking guns and "switch" devices

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on Tuesday for illegally selling several guns and machine gun conversion devices commonly known as "switches."

Rogelio Castaneda, 30, pleaded guilty in December to one count of unlawfully possessing a machine gun. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman sentenced him to 70 months in prison on Tuesday.

According to his plea agreement, Castaneda, who is not a licensed firearms dealer, admitted to selling seven machine gun switches, which convert guns to fully automatic, to an undercover federal agent in Chicago in February 2023.

He also admitted to selling several other guns – including multiple "ghost guns" – and machine gun conversion kits to undercover agents between January and March 2023 in Chicago, Stickney, and Hammond.

Castaneda had faced up to 10 years in prison, and prosecutors had asked for a sentence of as seven years and three months.

"The city of Chicago continues to face a gun violence epidemic," Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary McDonnell argued in the government's sentencing memorandum. "Glock switches and converted Glocks are a grave threat to public safety and serve no purpose other than to inflict maximum damage on enemies and innocent bystanders."

Once his prison term is completed, Cataneda also must serve three years of supervised release.