One year after Roe v. Wade overturned, protests and rallies on each side continue in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday marks the first anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and ended the federal right to an abortion.

In Chicago abortion rights activists were out protesting ahead of an anti-abortion rally.

The groups, Chicago for Abortion Rights and Simply Pro-Life, both had passionate speakers out in Federal Plaza downtown.

"Pregnant people from the banned states have been flooding into Illinois for basic health care, care that is no longer available in their own communities where they live and work," said Dr. Allison Cowett, who is an abortion provider.

"Illinois is a sanctuary for abortion and will continue to be if we do not act," said Hope Miller, director of Simply Pro-Life.

Illinois has taken steps to guarantee access to abortion. Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new law with a series of protections in January. It shields out-of-state patients and providers from legal action. It requires insurance companies to cover abortion medication. It also requires public colleges and universities to provide access to emergency contraception.