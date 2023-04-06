Watch CBS News
Rocky the coyote gets a new home with 2,500 sq. feet of outdoor space

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rocky the Coyote, who lives at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook, is getting a new home, but not without controversy.

Cook County Forest Preserve Officials said construction started last month on a larger, open air enclosure. He'll be moving from 266 square-feet to 2,500 square-feet, so there's a lot more room.

They said they take his care very seriously, after calls from animal activists last year to move him to a sanctuary in Colorado. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

