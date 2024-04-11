Family of Walmart employee stabbed to death in Illinois store sues retailer, security firm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of an 18-year-old Walmart employee who was stabbed to death on the job in Rockford last month is suing the company and its security company, accusing them of failing to protect him.

Jason Jenkins was working at the Walmart Super Center in Rockford on March 24, when 28-year-old Timothy Carter stabbed him in the neck, according to Winnebago County prosecutors.

Jason Jenkins, 18, was stabbed to death while working at the Walmart in Rockford, Illinois, on March 24, 2024. Family Photo

A witness told police she heard Carter utter a racial slur around the time of the stabbing.

Carter has been indicted on first-degree murder and hate crime charges.

Attorneys for Jenkins' mother, Nila Carter, said they will file a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart and its security company, Brosnan Risk Consultants, accusing them of failing to recognize that Carter was a risk to others inside the store, and failing to limit access to dangerous weapons like knives on sale at the store.

"He was stabbed in the back by Walmart"

The lawsuit claims Walmart and Brosnan allowed Carter to enter the store despite being "in a visible state of mental crisis" that made him an obvious risk to others, and that he was allowed to grab knives that were on display inside and walk around while approaching several Black customers, and "making threatening verbal and physical gestures."

The lawsuit also claims knives sold at Walmart should not be displayed in a manner where they are easily accessible by the public without the help of a store employee.

"The assailant, Timothy Carter, was walking through the subject store openly brandishing deadly weapons, targeting African Americans, and threatening individuals prior to fatally stabbing decedent, Jason Jenkins," the lawsuit states.

Jenkins family attorney Mohammad Owaynat said many questions remain about the stabbing.

"Jason was stabbed in the back. Why wasn't he given a warning? At least a P.A. system announcement that someone was walking around brandishing a knife? Jason wasn't just stabbed in the back by Mr. Carter that night. He was stabbed in the back by Walmart," Owaynat said.

Jenkins family attorneys said the lawsuit would be filed in Cook County, because Walmart and Brosnan both have a significant presence there. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

Carter has pleaded not guilty to the murder and hate crime charges in the case, and is due back in court on June 14.