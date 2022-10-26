Rockford nurse helps NICU babies dress for their first Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) – A nurse in Rockford is making sure families with infants in the NICU don't miss out on their first Halloween.

Their adorable costumes were all handmade by JoAnne Gorsline at Mercy Health's Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside.

"This year, we have a fox, a cheeseburger, French fries and an ice cream cone," said Gorsline. "The parents love it. We get all sorts of comments of how they love getting to take a picture of their baby."

The hospital said she made more than 52 unique costumes this year. Nurse Gorsline said she has been making costumes for seven years now.