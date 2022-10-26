Watch CBS News
Local News

Rockford nurse helps NICU babies dress for their first Halloween

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rockford nurse helps NICU babies dress for their first Halloween
Rockford nurse helps NICU babies dress for their first Halloween 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS) – A nurse in Rockford is making sure families with infants in the NICU don't miss out on their first Halloween.

Their adorable costumes were all handmade by JoAnne Gorsline at Mercy Health's Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside.

"This year, we have a fox, a cheeseburger, French fries and an ice cream cone," said Gorsline. "The parents love it. We get all sorts of comments of how they love getting to take a picture of their baby."

The hospital said she made more than 52 unique costumes this year. Nurse Gorsline said she has been making costumes for seven years now.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.