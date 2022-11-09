Rockford man sentenced to prison for trafficking firearms from Georgia to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Rockford man who illegally trafficked at least 10 guns from Georgia to Chicago was sentenced to serve seven and a half years in federal prison.

Scott Treece, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to transporting the guns to sell to others between September 2020 and January 2021, according to prosecutors.

Treece allegedly threatened a co-defendant in the case and instructed the other straw purchasers to not talk to police, prosecutors said.

Treece was a convicted felon at the time of the transfers and he used straw purchasers to buy the guns. He was arrested after selling a gun to a confidential informant.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Edmund Change imposed a 90-month prison sentence for Treece.