Blue Island man charged with kidnapping, murdering 10-year-old girl in Rockford

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Blue Island man is accused of kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in Rockford on Saturday. 

Antonio Monroe, 44, is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated battery/strangulation.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers responded at 12:07 p.m. when a 6-year-old girl came home and told her mom that a man had taken her 10-year-old sister. 

At 12:40 p.m. a man flagged down officers after finding an unresponsive girl outside a home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. 

Officers began administering CPR to the girl, and the Rockford Fire Department trasnported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Police then established a perimeter, and an officer with a K9 unit located Monroe, who matched the description of the kidnapper, near 9th Street and Woodruff. Police say he was taken into custody after a brief struggle. 

Monroe was then hospitalized for an unrelated issue and will be taken to the Winnebago County Jail upon his release. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:38 PM

