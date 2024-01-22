Watch CBS News
Local News

70-year-old woman struck and killed by Metra train on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Person struck and killed by Metra train near Gresham
Person struck and killed by Metra train near Gresham 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 70-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Metra train on Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Metra said an inbound Rock Island train hit the woman around 7:15 p.m. near 99th Street and Vincennes Avenue.

The wheelchair was found on the tracks after she was hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified as 70-year-old Audrey Buck.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 8:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.