70-year-old woman struck and killed by Metra train on Chicago's South Side

Person struck and killed by Metra train near Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 70-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Metra train on Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Metra said an inbound Rock Island train hit the woman around 7:15 p.m. near 99th Street and Vincennes Avenue.

The wheelchair was found on the tracks after she was hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified as 70-year-old Audrey Buck.