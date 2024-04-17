Watch CBS News
Robotic Surgery Program now performed at Cook County Health

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A robot could soon operate on patients at Stroger Hospital who need surgery.

Cook County Health officially launched its Robotic Surgery Program.

County board members and health officials gathered at Stroger on Wednesday for the big reveal.

They said robotic surgery is often better for patients because it can be less invasive and performed through small incisions.

The goal is to ensure that all patients, regardless of age, race, wealth, or status, can access the best possible medical care. 

CBS Chicago Team
First published on April 17, 2024 / 11:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

