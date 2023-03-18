Robert Tonyan, D'Onta Foreman excited to start playing for Bears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears have a lot of local flavor with the addition of guys like Robert Tonyan.

The tight end spent the last five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but he grew up in McHenry.

Tonyan and his new teammate and fellow tight-end Cole Kmet both grew up Bears fans – and are living out their childhood dreams.

"This offense – it goes through the tight ends and whether it's blocking, passing, or whatever it is, it's just a good pair," Tonyan said. "Cole's a great tight end. He's big, strong, and I think that adding to that will complement me and him – so I'm super pumped."

The Bears agreed to a one-year contract with Tonyan on Thursday. Tonyan, 28, accumulated 1,437 receiving yards on 137 receptions with 17 touchdowns for the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Bears are getting a potential steal by signing Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman to a one-year, $3 million deal.

He will slide into the void left by David Montgomery's departure for the Detroit Lions – and that means he is not planning on playing behind Khalil Herbert.

"I didn't come here to, I guess you would say, take a back seat to anybody," Foreman said. "I'm a team guy – anything I could do to help, any role that they put me in. But like I said, I've been coming here with the mindset that I want to be the guy; I want to be the person who can help this team and make a lot of plays."

Foreman, 26, has appeared in 43 NFL games with 13 starts with the Texans, Titans, and Panthers.

He has rushed for 1,901 yards and 10 touchdowns on 443 carries, and caught 23 passes for 265 yards and two TDs.