Ex-Bear Robert Quinn arrested in South Carolina hit-and-run crash and assault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn has been charge in a hit-and-run crash and assault in South Carolina.

CBS affiliate WCSC reports Quinn has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run with property damage, and four counts of leaving the scene after a traffic accident.

Witnesses saw Quinn hit four cars, a gate, and a light post in Summerville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. He then spoke to neighbors, slapping one of them, before driving off.

"He was very belligerent," Lisa Ball said. "He kept saying 'oh don't worry about it I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new car, let's go to the dealership,' I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice."

Quinn turned himself in on Friday, and was later released on a $155 personal recognizance bond.

Quinn, a South Carolina native, has played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Rams in St. Louis and then Los Angeles. He signed with the Bears in 2020, and had 21.5 sacks and 77 tackles in 36 games with Chicago before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the 2022 season.

He played in his first Super Bowl in 2023, and is currently a free agent.