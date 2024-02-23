Robbie Gould (yes, the ex-NFL kicker) now a Chicago area high school football coach

Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is the new football coach at Rolling Meadows High School.

CBS 2 spoke with a group of football players outside the school who said they met with Gould on Friday. An official announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Gould made the move to the coaching ranks just more than two months after retiring from the National Football League after 18 years.

Gould takes over a team that finished 2-7, 1-4 in the Mid-Suburban East conference last season.

Gould, 41, played for the Chicago Bears from 2005 to 2015, when he was released by the team. He appeared in 166 games.

He retired from the San Francisco 49ers in December 2023.

He scored 1,961 points in his career and ranks No. 10 in NFL history.

He was undrafted out of college, where he walked on at Penn State.

He was working a construction job in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania when an assistant for then Bears General Manager Jerry Angelo called the company office asking if Gould wanted to try out for the Bears.

In a retirement note he wrote for The Players' Tribune, Gould thought it was a joke and hung up.

It was not a joke; Gould made the team and became the Bears' all-time leading scorer (1,207 points).