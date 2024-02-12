Teenage robbery suspects arrested after serious crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three teenagers involved in a robbery were injured in a serious car crash on Chicago's South Side Sunday night.
According to Chicago police, a 50-year-old man told officers he was robbed by three offenders at gunpoint. He said the offenders fled the scene in a dark SUV.
Shortly after, the SUV crashed into a median in the 6300 block of State State and flipped upside down. The three offenders, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were placed in custody. A weapon was recovered.
Two of the offenders were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and a third offender was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Illinois State Police said the SUV the teens were driving was reported stolen during a carjacking on Sunday.
This is a developing story.
