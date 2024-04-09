Robbery suspect apprehended after standoff in car in southwest Chicago suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A suspected robber was taken into police custody after a standoff in Orland Park Tuesday evening.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to the scene after a suspect stopped his car in the busy intersection of 149th Street and LaGrange Road – right near Orland Square Mall, Orland Park police said.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a robbery in another city.

The suspect was barricaded in the vehicle for some time, and held officers in a standoff.

By just after 9 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody without incident, police said.

The area remained shut down until everything could be cleared.