Armed robbery suspect in custody following police chase on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody following a chase that ended in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said an arrest was made around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Lavergne and North Avenue with dozens of officials on the scene after the chase ended.

The suspect was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Chicago.

Video from our nonstop news crew showed more than half-a-dozen police vehicles from several agencies following the car with their lights and sirens on.

During the pursuit, two squad cars side-swiped each other. No injuries were reported and the squad cars were drivable.  

ISP handled the squad car crash investigation. Chicago police are handling the armed robbery investigation. 

No additional information at this time.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:13 AM

