CHICAGO (CBS)-- A group stabbed and robbed a man in Albany Park Wednesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police said the 32-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of West Ainslie Street when a gray sedan approached.

Police said three men got out and stabbed the victim before taking his belongings.

The victim was cut on his right side and his face.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.