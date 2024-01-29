Watch CBS News
Robbers target food delivery drivers on Chicago's Near West Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday evening warned of a string of robberies target food delivery drivers on one block on the city's Near West Side recently.

In each incident, the robbers approach the food delivery drivers, engage them, and then take their food deliveries at gunpoint.

The incidents all happened in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue – in the area of the Westhaven Park Apartments and the former site of the Henry Horner Homes public housing development. The site is also a few blocks from the United Center.

Two of the incidents happened Monday, Jan. 22 – one at 2:20 p.m., the other at 8:55 p.m. The third happened on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 3:20 p.m.

Police said the robbers have work black face masks and black clothing.

Anyone with information should call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

January 29, 2024 / 8:35 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

