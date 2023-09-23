Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for robber who targeted two mail carriers on same Chicago block

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday were looking for a suspect who robbed two mail carriers on the same block in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The robberies both happened in the 3200 block of West Huron Street, just west of Kedzie Avenue. The first happened at 10:28 a.m. this past Saturday, the second at 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Two different mail carriers were targeted.

Police said a robber in a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask pointed a gun at the postal workers and stole their mail.

Anyone with information should call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8253.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 8:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.