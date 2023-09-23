Police search for robber who targeted two mail carriers on same Chicago block

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday were looking for a suspect who robbed two mail carriers on the same block in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The robberies both happened in the 3200 block of West Huron Street, just west of Kedzie Avenue. The first happened at 10:28 a.m. this past Saturday, the second at 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Two different mail carriers were targeted.

Police said a robber in a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask pointed a gun at the postal workers and stole their mail.

Anyone with information should call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8253.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating.