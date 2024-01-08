Watch CBS News
Local News

Road rage may be to blame for crash in north Chicago suburbs

By Zak Spector

/ CBS Chicago

Crash in north Chicago suburbs may have been caused by road rage
Crash in north Chicago suburbs may have been caused by road rage 00:18

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Monday afternoon were investigating a crash in north suburban Northbrook.

The crash happened on Waukegan Road between Walters Avenue and Voltz Road.

The crash might have been the result of road rage.

Overhead, the view from Chopper 2 showed at least one car completely wrecked and split into several mangled pieces on the grass alongside the roadway.

Waukegan Road was closed at the scene late Monday afternoon, and officers said to avoid the area.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 4:51 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.