Road rage may be to blame for crash in north Chicago suburbs

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Monday afternoon were investigating a crash in north suburban Northbrook.

The crash happened on Waukegan Road between Walters Avenue and Voltz Road.

The crash might have been the result of road rage.

Overhead, the view from Chopper 2 showed at least one car completely wrecked and split into several mangled pieces on the grass alongside the roadway.

Waukegan Road was closed at the scene late Monday afternoon, and officers said to avoid the area.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.