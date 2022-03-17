Expect road closures this weekend for the Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the return of the Shamrock Shuffle this weekend, there will be several road closures throughout the downtown Chicago area, including Grant Park.

The 8K run starts Sunday, March 20 starting at 8:30 a.m. in Grant Park, but there are other events before and after the race, including a one mile run on Saturday, March 19, also in Grant Park. There's also two-mile walk starting at 9:30 with people moving through downtown Chicago.

Before the race, starting Friday, the following road closures will be in effect starting Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m.:

*Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

On Saturday, March 19 at 6:00 a.m.:

*Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street

*Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

*Jackson Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Laker Shore Drive.

*Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive

For Sunday, March 20, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. as runners pass through:

*Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue

*Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street

*State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive

*Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Blvd.

*Washington Blvd. from Wacker Drive to State Street

*State Street from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

*Jackson Blvd. from State Street to Franklin Street

*Franklin Street from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison Street

*Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

*Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

*Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

There's no parking along the race course starting at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicles that aren't removed will be ticketed and towed.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and N. Michigan Avenue will stay open but there will be limited access through Grant Park from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Click on shamrockshuffle.com/streetclosures for details and more specifics on the closures.

If you're driving around the area, expect heavy traffic and some reroutes. The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will monitor events and issue alerts and notifications on weather conditions as well as other emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

Feeling lucky? #StPatricksDay is the second-best day of the year (after race day, of course) so we want to celebrate by offering discounted registration! Sign up for the 2022 @BankofAmerica #ShamrockShuffle 8K Run for just $40 today only: https://t.co/KfBOvBkIoR pic.twitter.com/5D1EBiF0eg — Shamrock Shuffle (@ChiShuffle) March 17, 2022