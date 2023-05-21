Road closures for Spring Half Marathon happening at Maggie Daley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K is happening this morning.

While runners will be burning lots of calories running along the lake, drivers might be idling in their cars if they don't know about road closures.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported near Maggie Daley Park for more on the traffic and the race.

Ten thousand runners are expected to cross the starting line at 7 a.m.

Last year's race provided a birds-eye view of the route in case this is close to where you need to go.

Runners will do most of their huffing and puffing along the lakefront path, but a section of their race does bring them down Columbus to start and finish.

So, expect closures from Roosevelt to Randolph until 9 a.m.

Portions of lower Randolph will be blocked off as well.

The Randolph exit off DuSable Lake Shore Drive won't be available until at least noon.

Traffic aides and others with Chicago's Department of Emergency Management and Communications will be out there to help.

Again, the race is underway and will finish with a fun festival at Maggie Daley Park filled with hot dogs, complimentary flowers, and a runner's favorite - beer!

Quick note - no furry friends allowed.

The festival will end at noon.