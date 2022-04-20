Watch CBS News

Save-haven, donation site for Ukrainian refugees now open in Riverwoods

CHICAGO (CBS)-- With millions of Ukrainians leaving their country to escape the violence, some refugees are ending up in the Chicago, with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Extra space at the State Farm office, located at 1117 Milwaukee Ave. in Riverwoods, was turned into a safe-haven where Ukrainian refugees can get basic supplies.

"Within the first day, we had droves of people coming here dropping off anything from clothes, diapers, kitchen essentials, shoes and strollers," Andy Nieburg, founder of the refugee donation site, said. 

Niebur says they need more volunteers to help sort through items.

Organizers are looking for a variety of items, including:

  • New or gently used clothes for all genders and ages
  • Home goods and furnishings
  • Baby/kid's stuff
  • Clothes/shoe racks

