Rivers Casino Des Plaines warns of data breach affecting customer, staffer information

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Rivers Casino in Des Plaines warned customers Thursday about a data breach.

Casino officials said on Thursday, Nov. 2, they determined hackers got into their system and stole personal information about Rivers Casino staffers, customers, and online sports book customers. The information may have been accessed or removed as a result of the incident, which the casino happened on or around Aug. 12.

The affected information included names, contact information such as phone numbers, email addresses, or postal addresses, dates of birth, and driver's license and government ID numbers.

For a limited number of customers or staffers, the casino warned that financial account, tax identification, Social Security, and passport numbers may have been affected.

Customer passwords and payment cards are not believed to have been affected.

There is no indication that the networks of any other Rivers casinos were affected. Betrivers online and mobile gaming systems were also unaffected.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines has set up an incident response center, which is available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (866) 983-3108.