Rivera's 25 lead UIC past Evansville

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera scored 25 points as UIC beat Evansville 88-79 on Wednesday night.

Rivera also added four steals for the Flames (11-17, 4-13 Missouri Valley Conference). Christian Jones scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added 10 assists. Filip Skobalj had 16 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line.

The Purple Aces (15-13, 6-11) were led by Ben Humrichous, who recorded 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and four assists for Evansville. Chuck Bailey III also had 13 points.

UIC was tied with Evansville at the half, 36-36, with Jones scoring a team-high seven points. After the break, Rivera scored 19 second-half points.