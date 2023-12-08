Watch CBS News
Sports

Rivera scores 14 as UIC knocks off Jacksonville State

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Rivera had 14 points in UIC's 55-49 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night.

Rivera shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Flames (6-3). Christian Jones added 11 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had five rebounds. Toby Okani was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Gamecocks (4-6) were led by Andres Burney, who posted 12 points and two blocks. KyKy Tandy added nine points for Jacksonville State. Travis Roberts also had seven points.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 9:26 PM CST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.