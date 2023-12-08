Rivera scores 14 as UIC knocks off Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Rivera had 14 points in UIC's 55-49 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night.
Rivera shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Flames (6-3). Christian Jones added 11 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had five rebounds. Toby Okani was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding 10 rebounds.
The Gamecocks (4-6) were led by Andres Burney, who posted 12 points and two blocks. KyKy Tandy added nine points for Jacksonville State. Travis Roberts also had seven points.
