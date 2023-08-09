3 hospitalized after River North car accident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hospitalized after a car accident in the River North neighborhood on Tuesday.

The accident took place near the intersection of Ontario and Orleans streets, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 59-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition.

An 84-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition and an 81-year-old woman was also taken to Stroger in serious to critical condition.