Rideshare passenger shot, killed on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot and killed in Englewood.

Around 1 a.m. Chicago police said a man was a passenger in the vehicle, in the 600 block of West 69th Street, when shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan. At least nine bullet holes were seen in the car.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The rideshare driver was not injured.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.