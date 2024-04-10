Watch CBS News
Local News

Rideshare passenger shot, killed on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman, Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

Rideshare passenger shot, killed on Chicago's South Side
Rideshare passenger shot, killed on Chicago's South Side 01:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot and killed in Englewood. 

Around 1 a.m. Chicago police said a man was a passenger in the vehicle, in the 600 block of West 69th Street, when shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan. At least nine bullet holes were seen in the car. 

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. 

The rideshare driver was not injured.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 5:52 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.