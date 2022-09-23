Watch CBS News
Rideshare passenger injured after shots fired from another car in West Garfield Park

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot in West Garfield Park Thursday night.

Police said a 23-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired into the car from a dark colored SUV. Shots were fired in the 4400 block of West Lake Street just after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and right arm. No one else was injured. 

No arrests have been made. 

Jackie Kostek
Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:11 AM

