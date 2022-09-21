Rideshare drivers protesting outside City Hall in fight for better wages, safety conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of rideshare drivers are expected to host another rally in their fight for better wages and safety conditions.

Drivers with Uber, Lyft and other gig companies plan to protest outside Chicago City Hall starting at 9 a.m.

Several aldermen are expected to join them.

There is an ordinance currently under debate in the Chicago City Council, which would increase driver pay and require passengers to verify their identity.