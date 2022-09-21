Watch CBS News
Local News

Rideshare drivers protesting outside City Hall in fight for better wages, safety conditions

/ CBS Chicago

Rideshare drivers protesting outside City Hall in fight for better wages, safety conditions
Rideshare drivers protesting outside City Hall in fight for better wages, safety conditions 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of rideshare drivers are expected to host another rally in their fight for better wages and safety conditions.

Drivers with Uber, Lyft and other gig companies plan to protest outside Chicago City Hall starting at 9 a.m.

Several aldermen are expected to join them.

There is an ordinance currently under debate in the Chicago City Council, which would increase driver pay and require passengers to verify their identity.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.