Rideshare drivers to protest unfair working conditions at O'Hare tonight

Rideshare drivers will protest at O'Hare over working and "inhumane' conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) – The troubles are not just for those in the air at O'Hare. Rideshare drivers will protest Tuesday.

Drivers from Uber and Lyft are protesting unfair working conditions.

The group Justice For App Workers is calling on Uber and Lyft drivers to refuse rides from O'Hare today as part of the labor action.

Organizers say apps are charging passengers more - but giving less of that profit to the drivers.

They also call it "inhumane" that those drivers don't have easy access to restrooms on the job.

The group will meet at O'Hare's waiting lot areas at 7 p.m.