Case of Rico Clark, who says he was wrongfully convicted, in front of Illinois Prisoner Review Board

Illinois Prisoner Review Board looks at Rico Clark, who says he was wrongfully convicted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Prisoner Review Board is currently reviewing a clemency petition for a Chicago man serving a 55-year sentence for a murder he said he didn't commit.

Rico Clark's supporters gathered outside his hearing this morning in the Loop.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has more on the case and why many feel he deserves clemency.

Many potential issues have been raised with Rico Clark's case, beginning with the detective work, his legal representation, and a potential conflict of interest in the state's attorney's office.

But on Thursday, prosecutors objected to an early release.

"Chicago is the wrongfully convicted capital of the United States. So, we need to stop being that," said Frank Chapman, Executive Director of the National Alliance against Racist and Political Oppression.

Rico Clark is currently 16 years into a 55-year prison sentence for the 2006 murder of 19-year-old Damion Kendricks in Grand Crossing.

There was no physical evidence and two of the three witnesses who named Clark as the shooter recanted at trial, testifying that Chicago police detectives forced them to make false statements.

"This is a chain of corruption in the justice system that we know all too well," said Jasmine Smith with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Tanya Washington, Clark's aunt, points to a CPD detective on his case named Sergeant Brian Forberg, who according to civil lawsuits and pending appeals, is accused of evidence tampering and witness coercion in other cases.

Clark is one of at least 15 men currently in prison who have made similar allegations against the officer.

Their supporters point to a potential conflict of interest — noting that Forberg was married to a former assistant state attorney in the Conviction Integrity Unit.

Also of note, Clark's defense attorney was later disbarred for misconduct.

"This brother who they're saying did the crime is not the one who did the crime, said Merawi Gerima of the Campaign to Free Incarcerated Survivors of Police Torture.

On Thursday, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board heard from supporters, the victim's family, and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, which objected to an early release in part because prosecutors said:

"His other judicial remedies have not been exhausted."

The victim's family also pushed back on an early release.

"They want some semblance of justice. But we're saying Rico Clark is not the one who did it, and we're saying all the evidence points to that," Gerima said.

Now the panel will review the petition and make a confidential recommendation to Gov. Pritzker, who ultimately will have the final say.

CBS 2 reached out to CPD for comment on the allegations made against Sergeant Forberg, but so far there's been no response. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it is continuing to review claims of wrongful conviction on a case-by-case basis.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office sent CBS 2 this statement:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office (CCSAO) is committed to the work of justice by addressing claims of wrongful conviction. We review matters individually based on all available evidence and the law in our effort to rebuild trust in our justice system. We understand the concerns of the community and will continue to fight for the best and fairest outcomes for every resident.

