Rico Clark, who said he was wrongfully convicted of murder, is up for clemency

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The case of an Illinois man who said he was wrongfully convicted is before a review panel.

The group will decide to recommend him to Gov. JB Pritzker's office for clemency.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has more on the Rico Clark case and what his supporters are saying.

In 2006, 19-year-old Damion Kendricks was shot and killed in an alley. Witnesses said they saw four men in hoodies running from the scene holding guns.

But Clark was the only one convicted and sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Supporters rallied for Clark, who has been claiming his innocence for 16 years. His lawyers said Clark was wrongfully convicted on coerced witness testimony.

Two of the three witnesses who named Clark as the shooter recanted at trial. They testified two Chicago police detectives forced them to make statements.

One of those officers is Chicago police sergeant Brian Forberg. He is one of the highest-paid active officers in the Chicago Police Department.

The Invisible Institute database shows 38 allegations have been made against Forberg during his career.

Advocates for Clark said there has never been physical evidence to link him to the case.

"There is no evidence that he did the crime. In fact, there is evidence of the contrary. there were witnesses who recanted. This is a classic frame-up case the Chicago Police Department has perpetrated against a number of people," Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

"Today, we are not asking. We are telling (the) governor to do what we know he can do. This is another human who has been kidnapped from his family," said advocate Jasmine Smith.

Clark's brother, Lester Owens was also arrested by Sergeant Forberg. He too is fighting a wrongful conviction.