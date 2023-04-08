Watch CBS News
Local News

Rickover Rummage Sale in Portage Park happening next weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for retail therapy, head over to Portage Park.

The Rickover Rummage Sale is happening next weekend, April 15 and 16 at the Friends of Rickover Naval Academy.

Pick up something fun like books, toys, home goods, and more.

All proceeds will benefit students at the academy.

The sale runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

rickover-flyer.jpg
Rickover Naval Academy
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.