Rickover Rummage Sale in Portage Park happening next weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for retail therapy, head over to Portage Park.

The Rickover Rummage Sale is happening next weekend, April 15 and 16 at the Friends of Rickover Naval Academy.

Pick up something fun like books, toys, home goods, and more.

All proceeds will benefit students at the academy.

The sale runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rickover Naval Academy