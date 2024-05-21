Rick Springfield brings his "Human Touch" performing 2 shows in Chicago

Now in his 70s, Rick Springfield returns to Chicago with the "Human Touch"

CHICAGO (CBS) — Before there was Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, or Bad Bunny, there was Rick Springfield.

He's still rocking at the age of 74, and the legendary singer is coming to Chicago for two shows, so fans could not be more excited.

His hits include "Jessie's Girl," "I've Done Everything for You," and "Human Touch," among others.

Springfield will perform all those hits and some new music.

The Grammy winner has special memories of performing in the Windy City.

"I'm very familiar with Chicago. I've been there a lot. I have friends there. Every time we play there, it's amazing," Springfield said.

What keeps him going?

"It's insecurity," laughed Springfield. "No, I just love what I do. I have a new single coming up in about three weeks. I have a new album out. I love to keep recording and writing new songs. It's very exciting for me to play. I don't know what I'd do if I couldn't play live," he said.

Springfield said, adding that the 80s was an important time for pop music.

"There was great music for the 80s. The 80s and the 90s were the last of the great pop and rock songs, as far as radio goes. I don't know what they're playing these days. It's not me and it's not my contemporaries or even the Stones and Paul McCartney. Pop radio is very different."

Springfield, who's been a rock star since the late 60s, starting with the band Zoot in his native Australia, has performed for decades, and his fans are multi-generational.

"Certainly, 'Jessie's Girl' pulls in a lot of different people. Different appearances on different shows, acting-wise, that's been pretty wild,"

Tickets are still available for Springfield's Chicago show on June 9 at the Metro.