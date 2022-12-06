Richton Park barbers give students free haircuts ahead of holidays

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.

Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.

For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence.

"It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.

It's all part of an initiative where barbers from Phipps Academy of Barbering in Richton Park partnered with the school to provide fresh cuts, free of charge, helping families lighten their load in the already turbulent economic climate.

In return, these barbers, who were mostly students, got the all-important payment of experience.

"When they look good, they feel good, they perform better academically, as well as behaviorally," said Illinois School Principal Shermita Mays.

"We are all about making an impact," said Kevin Phipps, of Phipps Academy of Barbering. "We are all about mentoring and duplicating, just trying to encourage these young kids to do good."

The more than 50 students on the receiving end of what looked more like a haircut marathon, were not only grateful but already embracing the upgrade.

"You know, it's like a really good energy and really good vibes, all around," said Trenton Jordan, a seventh grader. "I feel good and I look good."

Female barbers were also on hand, serving up a lesson to students on inclusivity.

"Seeing a female barber, it breaks the barriers … and it lets you know what we are here for," said Lawanda Madison, a Phipps Academy instructor.

It's the first initiative of this type to happen at the school and certainly won't be the last. Administrators are already planning for the next round of haircuts ahead of their sweetheart dance.