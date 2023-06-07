Richton Park 7-year-old praised for likely saving great-grandmother's life

CHICAGO (CBS) – She may be only 7 years old, but she's being honored for her bravery.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov told us how a little girl from Richton Park who saved the life of someone she loves.

The love between Zion Carter and her great-grandmother Cynthia Drake is pretty clear, but now, their bond is even stronger.

"If it wasn't for her, if she wasn't here, I don't think I would have made it," Drake said.

Drake was watching Zion on May 12 when suddenly, she couldn't breathe or talk.

"When you can't breathe, oh my God," Drake said.

Without being told, Zion picked up the phone and called 911.

Dispatcher: "And where's your grandma at?"

Zion: "She's in her room and I'm really scared."

Dispatcher: "You're really scared, well I think you're being really brave because you're calling."

"It was scary but I persevered," Zion said.

Not only did Zion persevere, she had practiced calling 911 with her parents, so she knew what to do in an emergency and she stayed on with the dispatcher for four minutes. She gave all the information needed.

Dispatcher: "Are you able to unlock the front door?"

Zion: "The front door is open."

Dispatcher: "The front door is open. OK. Good job."

"I mean, 7 years old, you're gonna be a little rattled," said Richton Park Fire Chief Mick Smith. "But to be that young, it was an outstanding 911 call."

Smith said the department was so proud of Zion. They drove her to school in a fire truck earlier this month.

Kozlov: "Do you think you were brave?"

Zion: "Yes. I felt it in my soul that I was gonna be brave."

And that's something that can't always be taught.

Smith said the village plans to recognize Zion on Monday night at a board meeting. He also wants parents to remember the importance of teaching children how to call for help in case of an emergency.