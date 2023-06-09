Watch CBS News
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley attends architecture award ceremony

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley attended an awards reception at the Chicago Architecture Center on Thursday night.

Five cities were honored with a Water Equity Community Award, which provides funding to help remove lead water lines.

Daley even stopped for a few quick pictures, with his brother John P. Daley serving as the photographer.

