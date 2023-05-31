Watch CBS News
Rich Township High School, vendor apologize for typo on graduation stoles

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban high school and a graduation wear vendor are apologizing for an embarrassing typo – but some parents say that is not enough.

As CBS 2 reported last week, the graduation stole that students wore as they received their diplomas at Rich Township High School in Matteson read "gradutate" – with an extra T – instead of "graduate."

rich-township-graduation-typo.jpg
Shagmond Lowery

In a letter, the vendor offered to replace the stole – and the school plans to Photoshop graduation photos in which it appears.

But one parent told CBS 2 he was told the school had the misspelled gear three months before the ceremony – and believes that should have been plenty of time to correct the mistake.

