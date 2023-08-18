Watch CBS News
Ribbon cutting for new Boys & Girls Club facility happening on West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Boys & Girls Club on West Side
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Boys & Girls Club on West Side 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Boys and Girls Club is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the official opening of its new facility on the West Side.

The location sits on the same campus as the city's new joint Public Safety Training Academy.

It's the first newly built club in a generation in that area and will help serve families in Austin, West Garfield Park, West Humboldt Park, and other areas nearby.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled to take place Friday morning.

Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate new facility on West Side 01:46
