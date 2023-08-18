Ribbon cutting for new Boys & Girls Club facility happening on West Side

Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Boys & Girls Club on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Boys and Girls Club is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the official opening of its new facility on the West Side.

The location sits on the same campus as the city's new joint Public Safety Training Academy.

It's the first newly built club in a generation in that area and will help serve families in Austin, West Garfield Park, West Humboldt Park, and other areas nearby.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled to take place Friday morning.