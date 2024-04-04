Rhubarb smiles in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago each Thursday.

Lori Martin is with Starfish Animal Rescue in Plainfield, and she brought along Rhubarb, a fun and frisky dog looking for his forever home.

"He's approximately two to three years old, and he's been here a couple of weeks, so we're still working on manners," said Martin. "He definitely loves his cuddles and his snuggle time. He loves his bed, and he is potty trained."

Martin said Rhubarb would do great with an active family.

"Somebody who would like the outdoors with him but also enjoy that cuddle time. Hounds are really loyal to their family and be protective," Martin said. "Anyone who would like a good couch snuggle but also venture outside would be great for him."

According to Starfish, since 2006, it has been helping a "high kill shelter in the mountains of Kentucky." Rhubarb is from Kentucky, and the shelter averages around 200 dogs and puppies monthly.

The organization also has a wish list for anyone wanting to help the animals in its care. It also has links to positive training for the pet that needs a little extra help.

Starfish Animal Rescue has photos and information on all animals up for adoption. The organization can also answer any questions on adopting and fostering a rescue animal.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering, or helping any of the adorable cats or dogs needing a special forever home, Starfish Animal Rescue has more information on how to help.