Reza's Restaurant in Oak Brook pays $17,000 fine related to wage investigation

Investigation into Oak Brook restaurant results in fine, but no violation

CHICAGO (CBS) – A west suburban restaurant paid a $17,000 find for not complying with a U.S. Department of Labor wage investigation.

After being served with a subpoena in June of 2020, Reza's, of Oak Brook, did not provide payroll records.

A federal judge found the owners in contempt, and after a court order, they complied with the subpoena.

The subsequent investigation found no wage violations.