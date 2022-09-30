Watch CBS News
Reza's Restaurant in Oak Brook pays $17,000 fine related to wage investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – A west suburban restaurant paid a $17,000 find for not complying with a U.S. Department of Labor wage investigation.

After being served with a subpoena in June of 2020, Reza's, of Oak Brook, did not provide payroll records.

A federal judge found the owners in contempt, and after a court order, they complied with the subpoena.

The subsequent investigation found no wage violations.

