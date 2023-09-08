$15,000 reward for information on killing of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new push this weekend to help solve the murder of a four-year-old boy.

Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out flyers tomorrow in Woodlawn, trying to turn up new info on the killing of Mychal Moultry, Jr.

The four-year-old was shot getting his hair braided inside a Woodlawn home in September of 2021.

The shooter fired through a window from outside the home. Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward in the case.