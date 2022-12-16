Watch CBS News
Local News

Reward offered for information on deadly Chatham hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Reward offered for information on deadly Chatham hit-and-run
Reward offered for information on deadly Chatham hit-and-run 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crimestoppers are doubling down to try and find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man back in October.

Authorities said Ivan Eberhart died after being struck by a black car. It happened on 87th Street, between the Dan Ryan and King Drive in Chatham.

Authorities are looking for a black 2017 Chevy Impala with damage to the front-left side of the car. It also may be missing the driver's side mirror.

The organization is offering up to $1,000 in exchange for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information can call or submit and anonymous tip at 1-800-535-STOP or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.