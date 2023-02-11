$25,000 reward offered in Calumet City cold case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists are offering a $25,000 reward, for tips leading to an arrest in a cold case murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Toni Caposey was found shot to death in her mother's Calumet City home back in March of 1982, along with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Bird.

The Caposey family believes Bird was the target, but nearly 41 years later, there have been no answers.

Activists are hoping fresh information will get the FBI and Calumet City Police Department to take another look at the case. Calumet City police said detectives continue to review the case, and they hope to one day give closure to the victims' families.