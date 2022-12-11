$50,000 reward for arrest in shooting that killed postal worker in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the whoever shot and killed a mail carrier on the job in Milwaukee on Friday.
CBS 58 Milwaukee reported the shooting happened before 5 p.m. Friday at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee's Hampton Heights neighborhood.
Police said the victim was identified as a 44-year-old man with more than 18 years of service to the USPS, CBS 58 reported.
The USPIS said the suspects were in a silver Audi Q5 sport-utility vehicle with tinted windows.
The suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and say, "law enforcement." The case number Is 3927094. All information will be kept confidential.
Tips may also be made to the Milwaukee Police Department, at (414) 935-7360, or by e-mail at MPDcrimetips@milwaukee.gov.
