$50,000 reward for arrest in shooting that killed postal worker in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the whoever shot and killed a mail carrier on the job in Milwaukee on Friday.

CBS 58 Milwaukee reported the shooting happened before 5 p.m. Friday at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee's Hampton Heights neighborhood.

Police said the victim was identified as a 44-year-old man with more than 18 years of service to the USPS, CBS 58 reported.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The USPIS said the suspects were in a silver Audi Q5 sport-utility vehicle with tinted windows.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and say, "law enforcement." The case number Is 3927094. All information will be kept confidential.

Tips may also be made to the Milwaukee Police Department, at (414) 935-7360, or by e-mail at MPDcrimetips@milwaukee.gov.