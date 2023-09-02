Watch CBS News
$10,000 reward for answers in murder of two teenage girls in Morton Grove 44 years ago

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A renewed push is on to solve the cold case murders of two teen girls 44 years ago.

Loved ones say they have never forgotten about the case, and are offering an increased reward through crime stoppers.

On Sept. 15, 1979, the bodies of 17-year-olds Sue Ovington and Eyvonne Bender were found in the St. Paul Woods Cook County Forest Preserve in Morton Grove.

Eyvonne Bender, Sue Ovington Cook County Crime Stoppers

They had been shot and killed.

The young women – both students at Niles West High School – had left for a day of shopping at a nearby mall before they were murdered.

1979: Two teenage girls found murdered in Morton Grove forest preserve 01:28

Morton Grove police and family members are hoping to bring new attention to the case.

Investigators said they have been following leads - including new DNA testing technology.

A former classmate of Ovington and Bender donated $10,000 to Cook County Crime Stoppers for a reward leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morton Grove police – at (847) 663-3815 to speak directly to a detective, or (847) 663-3828 for the tips hotline.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 7:25 PM

